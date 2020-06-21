With family roots from Randolph County, Cuthbert, Georgia, and Quincy, Florida; Hartford's life-long family and community oriented resident, Gladys Elizabeth Smith Fisher, lived from December 28, 1927 til June 10, 2020; the last surviving daughter of Anna Moreland Smith and Thomas Smith, Sr. Preceded in death by her late brother, Special Deputy Sheriff Thomas (Coretta Howard) Smith, Jr.; sisters, Melvin Smith and Marion C. "Basie" Smith (William "Spike") Howard; and her aunt, Alice Smith Hollis (GA). Gladys also leaves a host of friends and family members; her local Smith Family cousins: Eleanor Brown-Ina-Campbell and the Lewis families, Meloneise "Kitchie" Maylor; her brother, The Reverend Wallace (Ora) Carter and the Maylor-Harts and Carter families, as well as many Smith relatives beyond Connecticut. Gladys is also survived by nephew, Darrell H. (Joe-Ann) Smith; great-niece, Andrea L. Smith; great-nephew, Darrell J. Smith and families; and nephew, Thomas G. Smith. She leaves her Moreland family members: Rezella (Charles) Moreland-Kendrick and family, The Reverend Tamara Moreland and family, Charles Moreland, Jr., and family. Nieces and families of Elaine Quinn, Anita DeLoach-Gaston, Edyth Carolyn DeLoach-Smith, as well as the Sailor-Smith-Williams families, the Moreland-Cohens, Hayes, Harris, Scruce, Laysears, Perry-Abbott, Terry, Howard, Coleman-Register, Powell, Perry, Mays, Roane, Jowers, Woods, Lowe, Green, Barnes, Richardson, Fish-Sally, Foster, Kennedy, Shephard, Harrell, Carter, Watkins, Turner-Latimer-Hoyt, Nelson, Calloway, Teale, Griffin, Davidson, Pickens, Davis, Wiley, Breslau-Martin, Aziz, Downes, Jones, and Evans family connections, to list a few. "Ms. G." empowered. She embraced and adopted "so-called nieces and nephews" to swell her family circle of love. They called her Glad, Auntie Gladys, Cousin Gladys, Cousin Glad, Miss Fisher or Mrs. G. She answered their calls. She gave more than she took-even handed out Starlight Mints and candies as her love token. Beyond immediate family and husband, the late George A. Fisher, Auntie's passions were her Rosemont Street families, offering hospitality, generating laughter, giving dinner parties large and small, engaging in community politics -- developing "grass-roots" voting lists for candidates during local elections. Gladys championed former Mayor Eddie Perez and was a steadfast friend with the late Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, her mom Mabel and the family. "Glad" loved dance music, singing, and taking snapshots of everyone - everywhere! Mrs. Fisher was a dutiful daughter within the Trellis Temple #663 affiliate of The I. B. P. O. E. of the World; was a long-standing honored member of the Greater Hartford Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. On Hartford history, Gladys was mentor-collaborator to historian/author Dr. Stacy Close of Eastern Connecticut State University. Miss Fisher was a life-member of Union Baptist Church, Hartford, yet frequented most of the "main-line" Hartford Black churches because she had direct family ties in all of them. Cousin Gladys's work life grew from newspaper delivery on Bellevue Street to work at G. Fox & Co.; from becoming a skilled engraver for local jewelers and for small machine parts companies, to doing some home catering. Gladys retired from Hartford Public Schools as "The Barnard-Brown School Lunch Lady." Thank you, Home Instead Caregivers, Masonic Care, and the Hebrew Center's 2North/ 3South physicians, APRNs, nurses, CNAs, Alex, social workers and staff members for constant concern and work to keep Miss Gladys "shake-baby-shake" chair-dancing and cheerful during her residency. In Mrs. Fisher's honor, donations may be made to The Union Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 1921 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut 06120. A celebration service may take place later in the year. We thank Howard K. Hill and Fuqua Funeral Services for their comfort and care. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Fisher family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.