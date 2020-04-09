|
ENFIELD - Gladys (MacNeil) Grip, 76, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Edmund and Viola (Alcorn) MacNeil, she grew up in South Glastonbury and lived most of her life in Enfield. Gladys graduated from Asnuntuck Community College with an Associate Degree in Accounting and worked for over fifteen years for the Capital Resource Educational Council, retiring in 2000. She was actively involved in her community, including being a former president of the Nathan Hale PTO, and a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary on both the state and local level where she had held the positions of president, treasurer and secretary. Over the years she volunteered her time in many ways, including Bingo at the Federal and State VA Hospitals, helping folks at a group home and doing dog transports for a dog rescue program. Gladys loved to spend time with her family and friends. She looked forward to trips and lunches with her friends in the 6-pack, bunco groups and retired groups. She leaves her loving husband of fifty-five years, Michael Grip, Jr.; her favorite son Michael J. and his wife Sarah Grip of South Windsor; an amazing daughter, Deborah L. and her husband Gerard Staves of Windsor Locks; a sister and her husband, Bonnie and Tom Gentile of Homestead, FL; five grandchildren, Jessica Reilly (the singer), Shannen Ross (the new Mom), Michaela Reilly (her lunch buddy), Colin Grip (the runner), Ryan Grip (the baseball player); and a great-grandson, Andrew Ross, Jr. (does it all). Gladys absolutely adored her grandchildren and would do anything for them. She had two dogs she loved very much, Haley and Darla, who miss her already. All services are private and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020