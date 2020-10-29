1/2
Gladys Ida DuVerger
1943 - 2020
Gladys Ida DuVerger passed away Friday October 23, 2020 with her loved ones by her side. Upon entering into Heaven, she was greeted by her late husband Richard L. DuVerger, Sr of 48 years. Gladys was born September 28, 1943 in Winchendon, Mass. Gladys was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and aunt. As a newly married couple they chose Hartford to begin their new life and raise their 6 children, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren, left behind is their oldest child Richard Jr. and his husband Roger, David and his wife Linda, sons Patrick, Kevin, Bobby and his fiancée Bebe, and their only daughter Nancy Ann and her husband Raul, all of Hartford, and her son Freddie. Gladys 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren to whom she adored, Jose, Ashley, Lindsay and her fiancée Karl, Breanna, Bobby, Jonathan, Kevin, Edward, Jacob, Aria, Jaylene, and Remedy. Gladys and Richard both worked two full time jobs to provide a loving home to their ever growing family, where holidays and special occasions were always celebrated. Their home was always a welcoming and safe place for a friend or family member to stay for a day or more. To honor Gladys' final wishes there will be no formal services. A full military service will be held spring 2021 for both Richard and his wife Gladys for their permanent resting space. Memorial Donations may be made in Gladys name to the Lupus Foundation of America, CT. chapter, 270 Farmington Avenue, suite 218 on behalf of her two granddaughters Lindsay Ann and Breanna or the COPD foundation at copd foundation.org

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
I love u so much! You had my back when I had no one. You expected me into you family and love me like your on. I will miss u and love u always.
Shelly Brassfield
Family
October 28, 2020
No matter how old we are, it’s never easy losing a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you grieve.
Aida & Sam Canidate
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this news sending condolences on behalf if the nadeau family
Carol Nadeau
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Bennetts/ Walker
Family
