Gladys LaMonica Saraceno
1926 - 2020
Gladys LaMonica Saraceno, 94, of Avon, wife of the late Luigi Saraceno, died peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Avon Health Center. She was born on July 21, 1926 daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Gangi) LaMonica and was a lifelong resident of Avon. Prior to retiring in 1985, Gladys was a cook at Avon Health Center and Brightview (Apple Rehab) in Avon. Her greatest joy was cooking and entertaining family and friends. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Luigi S. and Nancy (Morelli) Saraceno of Plainville, Sebastian and Roxanne Saraceno of Avon; a sister, Gloria Saraceno of Avon; four grandchildren, Nicole Merrill of Bristol, Matthew Saraceno of Florida, Anthony Saraceno of Bristol, Paul Saraceno of Bristol; two great-grandsons, Lucas Merrill of Bristol, William Saraceno of Florida; a nephew, Salvatore Saraceno of Unionville, sister-in-law Caroline B. LaMonica and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Salvatore Saraceno, brothers Frank, William, Leonard, Sebastian LaMonica and her sisters; Lucy Rose, Parma Balude and Helen Gershman. Gladys will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
