Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 289-0209
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
15 Maplewood Ave
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Veillette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Veillette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys M. Veillette Obituary
Gladys M. (Bouchard) Veillette passed away peacefully on Sept 4, 2019 in her 98th year at her home of the last 15 years, Avery Heights Living Facility in Hartford CT. Gladys was born in St. Agatha, ME as the second youngest of 12 surviving children and last surviving child of Alphonse and Agnes Bouchard. After testing the waters by becoming a Noviate of the Daughters of Wisdom, she emigrated through Waterville, ME to East Hartford, CT in 1941 where she worked in the WW II defense industry. During this time she met her husband Phillip Emile and they married in 1944. As active members of the Knights of Columbus, Gladys and Phillip Emile started the Kacy Squares square dance club in East Hartford and were avid dancers for many years. Post retirement, they enjoyed some world travel with trips to Japan and Portugal as well as family visits to Northern Maine. Gladys is predeceased by her late husband, Phillip Emile and sons David and Randy. She is survived by son Ronald and his wife Sandra of Richmond, MA; daughter Nancy Jevitts, and her husband Michael of West Hartford, CT; daughter-in-law Laura of Leominster, MA; grandchildren Elizabeth, William, John, Joshua and his wife Cassie, and Krystal and her husband Derek Thurston; and four great-grandchildren. Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Calling hours will be held Friday, September 6 at 6:00pm, at Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford, CT. A mass will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford, CT, burial to follow at St Mary's Cemetery, 930 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT. If desired, donations can be made in her name to St. Mary's Church in East Hartford, CT. For an online memorial, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now