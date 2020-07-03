1/1
Gladys Malone Walsh
1929 - 2020
Gladys Malone Walsh, 91, of Suffield, CT, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Gladys was born on January 29, 1929 in Lyman, NH, the loving daughter to the late Frank and Margaret (Grove) Malone. Gladys was very active in her early years, attending interior design school and cosmetology school. She owned several small businesses and she modeled for various department stores. Gladys and her husband, John, lived in several states but always favored living in the south, eventually settling in Florida. Following his passing, she moved back to Connecticut to be closer to her beloved family. Gladys is survived by a son, Marc and his wife, Susan Lamb; a brother, Daniel and his wife, Marjorie, of Enfield; sisters, Phoebe Duval of San Antonio, TX and Lenajane Huntoon and her husband, Roy, of Monroe, NH; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, John, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Malone; a sister, Patricia Welch; and a brother-in-law, Bill Welch. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Bushnell Cemetery in Florida, where she will be reunited with her husband. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Suffield House for their care and compassion, especially to her nurse, Heidi, and CNA Omai. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 3, 2020.
