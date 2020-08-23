1/1
Gladys Mooney
1961 - 2020
Gladys (Koba) Mooney, 59, of Middletown, wife of Brian J. Mooney, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Thursday August 20, 2020 at Middlesex Health in Middletown CT. She was born in Middletown, daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Tyminski) Koba. Gladys was a graduate of Mercy High School. She was employed at Middlesex Health Hospital as an administrative assistant for both the Homecare and Hospice departments and was also the intake Coordinator. In 2015 Gladys received the Employee of the Year award. Gladys is survived by her husband, Brian, sons, Christopher Sheaffer of Meriden, Stephen Sheaffer of Middletown, daughters, Angela Sheaffer of Middletown, Amelia Bowen of OK, Sarah Mooney and her fiancé Benjamin Andrychowski of Baltic. Her brother, Michael Koba of Cromwell. Sisters, Arlene Brindle of VA and Alice Lawrence of Middletown. Niece, Sarah Lawrence of Middletown, nephews Daniel Lawrence, Timothy Lawrence and Colin Lawrence of Middletown. She had so many other nieces, nephews and cousins she absolutely adored. Best friend Susan Wilson of Middletown. Sister in law, Marsha Heim and Brother in law, Mark Mooney. Gladys had so much love for every single person in her life that she has encountered. She had unconditional love for her children. She made the absolute best mother, wife, sister and friend. Gladys always had a smile to light up everyone's day. She loved to cook and feed others, garden, lay back by the pool with her dog Jack and be surrounded by her family. She loved listening to Neil Diamond on repeat- 'Sweet Caroline' was her favorite alongside her wedding song with Brian Mooney 'Play Me'. Gladys loved her Middlesex Health family as well and cherished all of her friendships. She loved to have fun and enjoy life to the fullest. Gladys did everything with passion and pure love. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday August 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the ALS association at: www.als.org. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
AUG
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
AUG
27
Burial
10:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of her passing. She was one of the kindest and helpful people I have ever worked with. May your memories of her give you peace.
Kimberly Rust
Coworker
August 22, 2020
I am so sad to hear this. I knew Gladys in high school and she was a wonderful person then. Someone a person never forgets. I am happy to see she lived a full and rich life surrounded with love and joy. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this difficult time.
Kathy Patnaude Hancock
Friend
August 22, 2020
All my prayers to the Mooney and Koba families. Gladys was a wonderful, sweet woman. May you Rest In Peace ❤
Dee Dunham
Friend
August 22, 2020
My Condolences and Blessings to the whole family.
Linda Satagaj Hogue
Friend
August 22, 2020
She will be missed. So kind, thoughtful, caring. She will always be remembered
Anne St Hilaire
Coworker
August 22, 2020
Brian, Alice, Arlene & Michael and the rest of your family; you have our deepest sympathy in the loss of Gladys...
Stan & Linda Koba
Family
August 21, 2020
Dear Mooney & Lawrence family you’re all in my thoughts and prayers at this extremely difficult time in your lives.
Nancy Dean
Friend
August 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend, Gladys I will cherish all of our memories for the 45 years I’ve known you. We will love you and miss you always! To Brian and the whole family it’s devastating, I pray for you all and pray that you all have the strength to get through this. I am here if anyone needs me. Love you all
Joyce Micale
Friend
August 21, 2020
Gladys was my cousin although I didn’t get to know her very well. I was glad that I was able to spend a bit of time with her at a few gatherings of cousins. My sincere condolences to her family.
Kathleen Schwab
Family
August 21, 2020
Gladys always was smiling, so funny and full of laughter. I have such great memories of her and hanging out on the weekends with her and sister Alice and family. She will forever be cherished in memories. My sincere thoughts and prayers to her husband and family. Rest peacefully sweet Gladys.
Pam Robillard (Dunham)
Friend
