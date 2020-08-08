Gladys O. Johnson, age 89, resident of Port Charlotte, FL, deceased on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 at her home. Born 11 April 1931 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Alice Cox Archer and father, the late Mack Wiley Archer, she was predeceased by brother Henry Archer, brother Alfred Archer, sister Sylvia L. Lowe, sister Pauline A. Singletary (John), sister Edith P. Cain (Lawrence). She leaves behind her son Michael S. Davis (Julia), CT, stepdaughter Kathy Robinson (John), FL, stepdaughter Sandy Johnson, CT, granddaughter Brittany F. Davis and grandson Devin C. Davis, CT, several cousins, and Will Fowler, FL (affectionately referred to as Sondra's son). Gladys was predeceased by her husband Gilbert L. Johnson, son Edward M. Davis, daughter Sondra L. Davis, stepdaughter Pauline J. Wiggins, and stepson Gilbert Johnson, Jr. She graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, CT in 1947. Gladys married Edward Davis in Hartford, CT in 1948. She later remarried in 1967 to Gilbert L. Johnson and later settled in Port Charlotte, Florida. She retired after 32 years as Division Chief of Driver Services for the State of Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. She made significant contributions with her knowledge of Motor Vehicle laws, policies and procedures. She loved her home and children, her cruising, bowling, crocheting, gardening, piano, and her Yankees. A private Memorial Service will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Florida, 33950, Monday, 10 August 2020 at 11 AM. We will offer a virtual memorial service option through Zoom by contacting the funeral home at 941-639-1171. The family of Gladys O. Johnson acknowledges with sincere and grateful appreciation, your prayers, phone calls and all acts of kindness shown during their bereavement. The family would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this time. In keeping with Glady's spirit, those who wish may send memorial donations to Tidewell Services, 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952, Tidewellhospice.org
, 941-979-4300.