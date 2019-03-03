Gladys Walker, 99, passed away peacefully February 22, 2019 at Jerome Home, New Britain, CT. Born in Collinsville CT, October 27, 1919, and a graduate of Canton High School ('38), she was a talented horsewoman and used to lead the Memorial Day parade in Collinsville. She worked retail in Hartford at G. Fox & Co and Sage Allen Co and as a comptometer operator at Colt's Manufacturing Co, Hartford, where she met Charles Walker, the love of her life. They married August 16, 1940, at St Patrick's Church, Collinsville, and enjoyed 54 years together. During WW II she was an air raid warden, and later became a certified realtor. Charlie and Gladys built a house in Avon on a parcel of her family's farmland, and they later bought a former chicken farm on New Rd, Avon, leasing the buildings to a factory. In her '80s, after Charlie passed away, she sold this after much work and it became the Berkshire Crossing community. She was a member of St Ann Church, Avon, and belonged to the Legion of Mary. She had ancestors who came to America on the Mayflower and her ancestor Col. James Otis served in the Revolutionary War. She leaves behind two children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A private mass, and burial at Cedar Hill, Hartford, will be held with the family. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Jerome Home/Arbor Rose, 975 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06052. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary