Glen A. Rogers Sr.
1943 - 2020
Glen A. Rogers, Sr., 77, of Bristol, beloved husband of Debora (Myers) Rogers, died on Thursday (November 19, 2020) at The Pines at Bristol. Glen was born in Wolcott on March 6, 1943 and was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Wells) Rogers. Raised in Wolcott, he graduated from Wilby High School before attending the University of New Haven graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He worked as a staff accountant at Waterbury Hospital before retiring. He continued to work part-time preparing tax returns. He enjoyed travel and was a fan of NASCAR and going to local car shows. In addition to his wife, Glen is survived by three children: Annmarie Sajdak and husband, Richard of Wolcott, Glen A. Rogers, Jr. and wife, Patricia of North Fort Myers, FL, and Christopher Rogers and wife SueEllen of Meriden; brothers: Alan Rogers, Walter "Bud" Rogers, and David Hanley; five grandchildren: Alexa and Zachary Sajdak, Nicole Rogers, C. J. and Samantha Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: William and Eugene Rogers. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday (November 24, 2020) between 5 PM and 7 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Please visit Glen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 22, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
