Glen F. Johnson

Glen F. Johnson Obituary
Glen Francis Johnson, 91, residing in Newington, passed away at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born August 25, 1927, he is survived by his son, Matthew Johnson, daughter-in-law, Pam, his grandsons, Robert and Glenn, and his yellow lab, Maggie. Glen was predeceased by his dearly loved wife, Genevieve. A native of South Dakota where he earned his law degree, Glen found his way east through his extensive career as an executive with The Travelers. He was a communicant of St. Patrick-St. Anthony in Hartford, where he gained many dear friends as part of the parish community, and where he was often spotted driving his cherished 1962 white Thunderbird. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 30 at 6:00 pm, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry – Attn: Charity Golf Tournament.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
