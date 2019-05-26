Glen Francis Johnson, 91, residing in Newington, passed away at home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born August 25, 1927, he is survived by his son, Matthew Johnson, daughter-in-law, Pam, his grandsons, Robert and Glenn, and his yellow lab, Maggie. Glen was predeceased by his dearly loved wife, Genevieve. A native of South Dakota where he earned his law degree, Glen found his way east through his extensive career as an executive with The Travelers. He was a communicant of St. Patrick-St. Anthony in Hartford, where he gained many dear friends as part of the parish community, and where he was often spotted driving his cherished 1962 white Thunderbird. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 30 at 6:00 pm, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franciscan Center for Urban Ministry – Attn: Charity Golf Tournament. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019