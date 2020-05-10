Glen J Piette, age 71, of FT Myers, FL, formerly of Colchester passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Hartford, CT on November 22, 1948, he was the oldest son of Wilfred and Christine (Cummings) Piette. Glen grew up in Colchester and graduated from Bacon Academy in 1968. After graduation, Glen enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War; he was stationed in Okinawa for 2.5 years. After an honorable discharge, Glen came back to Colchester and worked as a sheet metal journeyman as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers International Assoc, Local 40 for over 31 years. Throughout his life, Glen pursued his passion for the outdoors. As a younger man, Glen loved hunting and fresh water fishing. his passion grew into a love of deep sea fishing and he had many great memories of fishing outings on his boats with family and friends. More recently Glen's interest turned to collecting different types of guns, target shooting and making his own bullets for his many guns. He took great care and pride in cataloging each type. Glen will be remembered as a hard worker, loyal husband, son, brother, friend, someone his family could count on. Glen loved to swap hunting and fishing stories with his buddies but also had a soft spot and engaging smile for the ladies. Glen was a snow bird, enjoying summers in Agawam, MA and winters in FT Myers, FL. Glen leaves behind his longtime partner Jane Clark of FT Myers, FL, a nephew Glen and his wife Samatha of Old Lyme, His sister Nancy Dooley and husband John of Colchester, their children Justin Collins, Patience Collins, Siobhan Dooley and Patrick Dooley, his sister Cindy and husband Scott of Guilford CT, their children Adam and wife Rueby, Christopher and Bruce Michaelson, stepson Edward Stanton of SD, stepson Bill Stanton and his wife Cheryl of VA and their children. Glen was predeceased by his wife Donna Lee Winnie, a brother Bruce, a niece Monica. In accordance with his wishes, funeral services will be family only. A graveside service with full military honors will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NRA, as Glen was a proud lifelong member. http://www.nra.org/donate. The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit http://www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.