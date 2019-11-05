Home

Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Center Congregational Church
155 Main St.
Torrington, CT
Glen P. Houle


1964 - 2019
Glen P. Houle Obituary
Torrington- Glen P. Houle, 54, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on November 11, 1964 at Bristol Hospital. Glen graduated from Lewis Mills High School, Class of 1983. He worked at the former Ivery and Dudley pharmacy in Winsted and then as manager of Larsen Ace Hardware in Canton. Glen had a strong faith and worshipped at Center Congregational Church in Torrington. He enjoyed hiking, walking the dogs, taking trips to Maine, and spending time with his family and friends around the fire pits. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Fisher Houle and their son, Jordan; his father, Roland Houle; a sister, Carol Houle, her husband Tim Luopa, and her son Rob Denslow and his wife Jacki; a brother, Larry and his girlfriend Lynda Candelora; mother-in-law, Marsya Fisher; a brother-in-law, Stephen Fisher and his wife Heather, and their children, Brett, Matthew, and Alexis, his goddaughter; his dog, Biscuit; and many friends. Glen was predeceased by his mother, Janet Lavasseur Houle, and his father-in-law, Marshall Dale Fisher. Memorial services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:00p.m. at Center Congregational Church, 155 Main St., Torrington. A reception for family and friends will follow the services. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2019
