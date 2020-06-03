Glenford Morgan - affectionately called Glen, Teeth and Goldteeth, made his transition on May 21, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital, Connecticut. The world was blessed with Glenford on September 11, 1960 to Edwin and Cindirella Morgan of Holland Village, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. He was the sixth of sixteen children. He was educated at the Holland Primary School and matriculated to the Lacovia Secondary School. After completing his secondary education, Glenford bravely moved to Kingston where he was an industrious employee at Frazer, Fountain and Kong (Insurance Brokers) then he migrated to the USA in 1987. Glenford worked hard and passionately in several departments at St. Francis Hospital for approximately 27 years. In 2003 Glenford was transferred to the orthopedic unit which would soon become Connecticut Joint Replacement Institute (CJRI) to share his passionate caregiving as a C.N.A. He worked in this unit up to his passing. He also rendered his service to 60 West Secure Care Nursing Home, where he displayed exemplary compassion and diligence. Glenford is survived by his mother Cindirella (Jamaica), two children O'Niel and Cindirose, four grandchildren Ceejay, Otneil, Oniecia and Oniefe; siblings Dorothy Spencer (Hartford), Moreen Clarke (Maryland), Jacqueline Murray (East Hartford), Laurel Dennis, Sharon, Doreen, Roger and Ian Morgan (Jamaica), daughter-in-law Keideisha Thompson – Morgan, nieces, nephews, esteemed co-workers and a plethora of friends and well-wishers. The celebration of his life will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carmon Funeral Home located at 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor CT. Viewing will begin at 11:00 am and the service at 12:00 noon (limited to family only). Interment will follow on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am at 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.