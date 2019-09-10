Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 489-9600
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT 06790
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Ira Wark


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Ira Wark Obituary
Glenn Ira Wark, 68, of Dalton NH, passed away Friday, August 30th,in Harwinton CT in the presence of his family after a brief illness. Glenn was born in St Johnsbury, VT on May 19, 1951,and had served in the Vietnam War. He loved the New England Patriots and the NY Yankees despite living in Red Sox country. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, the outdoors, and dog Daisy. He lost his soulmate, wife Kim, two years prior to his death. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his mother Ellen Powers, father Don Wark and his wife Vera, and sister Brenda Madonna. He is survived by a daughter, Belinda Mellaci of Landoff NH, sisters Donna Madonna of Harwinton CT and Marsha Lemelin and husband Ernie of Bethlehem NH. as well as several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21st at Phalen Funeral Home in Torrington, CT. www.phalenfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phalen Funeral Home
Download Now