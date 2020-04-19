|
|
Glenn Johnston Ranta, 83, of Canton, beloved husband of Marnelle (Calderara) Ranta died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. He was born March 7, 1937 in Quincy, MA, son of the late Alfred and Gladys (Johnston) Ranta and had lived in Canton for the last 36 years. Glenn was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in the Korean War, where he trained in electronics, radar, gunfire control computers, pneumatics and hydraulics. He was a graduate of Boston University, Class of 1961, having received his bachelor's in business administration and had received his MBA from Northeastern University. Glenn truly enjoyed mechanical engineering as well as political science and antique automobiles. In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by his three children, Jeffrey Ranta and his wife Sherri of Conway, SC, Pamela Doran and her husband Tom of Sewickley, PA and Amy Ranta of Danielson; his brother, Roger Ranta of Coconut Creek, Florida; his grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher and Andrew Doran and Ashley Chin and Joshua Ranta and many nieces and nephews. Glenn's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of John Dempsey Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Glenn's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020