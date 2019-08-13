Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Glenn R. Pelletier


1964 - 2019
Glenn R. Pelletier, 55, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Eileen (Cronin) Pelletier, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT on May 26, 1964; son of Joan (Welter) Pelletier and the late Paul E. Pelletier. Glenn grew up in Enfield and has been a resident of South Windsor for the past 18 years. He was a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse and was employed at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. Glenn enjoyed spending time with family, sitting by the fire pit with friends, golfing and riding his motorcycle. He served as an Assistant Scout Master with Troop 390 in South Windsor where he had fond memories of camping and making trash can turkey. His greatest joy in life was raising his sons and was very proud that they both earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is survived by his mother, Joan; wife Eileen; two sons, Brian and Robert; brother, Gary Pelletier and his wife Debbie of Enfield; sister, Diane Flathers of West Springfield, MA, father-in-law John Cronin of Wethersfield and sister-in-law Elena Menard of Middletown; five nieces, Megan, Jessica, Brianna, Alyson and Gina and four great-nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother-in-law Maria Cronin, and brother-in-law, Keith Flathers. Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Organization for Disorders of the Corpus Callosum, www.nodcc.org or to the Boy Scouts of America CT Rivers Council. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
