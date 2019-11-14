Hartford Courant Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenn Tuttle, 63, formerly of Vernon, CT and currently of Waynesville, GA passed away peacefully alongside his children and loved ones on November 9, 2019. Born on March 16, 1956, Glenn is survived by his father, James B. Tuttle Sr. of Vernon, CT; his two children, Daniel Hills and wife Christine of Las Vegas, NV, and Nicole (Tuttle) Noble of Charleston, SC; his adored grandchildren: Cole James Noble, Scarlett Jewel Hills and MJ Thompson; as well as his two step-sisters Christie Donofrio and Mary-Lynn Hanley. He also leaves behind his best friend of more than 35 years, Sue (DeMerchant) Tuttle and his many nieces and nephews. Glenn is predeceased by his mother, Naomi (Thompson) Tuttle; brother, James B. Tuttle Jr.; and step-mother, Dolores Tuttle, all of Vernon, CT. Glenn is a graduate of Rockville High School and Eastern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He prided himself as an astute business man, beginning his career at Pratt & Whitney where he honed his management skill set, continuing on to several other successful senior executive positions in the aerospace manufacturing industry. In 2005, Glenn fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a business owner when he purchased Glynco Machine Company in Brunswick, GA. Glenn owned and operated Glynco Machine Company until beginning a successful business consulting firm. In his personal life, Glenn's favorite things included coaching his children in sports, especially soccer, his love for the Boston Red Sox, and his peaceful river house where he spent most mornings enjoying coffee, solitude and serenity with nature. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 E. Center Street Manchester, CT 06040. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 or donatelife.net/contribute. To leave a memory and to sign the online memorial guestbook, please visit www.manchesterfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
