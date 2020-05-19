On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Glenn Vahlstrom went home to be with the Lord at the age of 84. Born on October 1, 1935, in New Britain, CT, he was the son of O. Edwin and Eleanor Vahlstrom. Glenn graduated from New Britain High School. On April 11, 1959 he married his beloved wife Cynthia, together raised three children in Newington, CT. Glenn was an avid driver who spent his career driving for a number of companies which included New Britain Transportation and The Hartford. Glenn drove all kinds of vehicles: charter coaches, oil tankers and limousines. After retiring from The Hartford, Glenn became a passionate car collector. He was known for his sense of humor and contagious laughter. Glenn is survived by sons Jeffrey and David, daughter and son-in-law Jill and Richard DeMaio, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Carol Vahlstrom of New Jersey, several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cynthia, brother Richard Vahlstrom, sister, Corinne Vahlstrom Newton, and second wife Beverly. Burial will be private.



