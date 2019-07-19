|
|
October 17, 1954 - June 20, 2019 Glenna L. O'Brien, age 64, died Thursday June 20, 2019 in Poland Maine. Glenna was born October 17, 1954 to William and Rose (Kennelly) O'Brien in Hartford, Connecticut. Glenna grew up in East Hartford and attended George J. Penney High School and was retired after a long career with the State of Connecticut. Glenna is survived by her daughter Shannon Dalton (Patrick), sisters Virginia Traugott (Steven), Joan Cote, Sara Mason (Donnie), Amy Tighe, 2 grandsons and several nieces and nephews. Glenna was predeceased by her parents and brother John O'Brien. Glenna's family will remember her privately. Donations may be made to the
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019