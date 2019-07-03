Glenna (Bahler) Moser, 83, of Ellington, beloved wife of 60 years to Benedict "Ben" R. Moser, died peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. Glenna was born on May 30, 1936, daughter of the late Gottfred and Rose Olga (Marti) Bahler. Glenna grew up and lived in Ellington all of her life. She loved her Lord and her family. In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Judith Carlson and her husband Walter, Stephen Moser and his wife Janis, Jonathan Moser and his wife Angela, all of Ellington, and Samuel Moser and his wife Tyrene of Silverton, Oregon. She loved her children dearly and treated their spouses as her own. She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and each of them brought a smile to her face. She also leaves her sisters, Audrey Graf of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Kay Luginbuhl and her husband Ron of Ellington; two brothers, Kenneth and Aline Bahler of Tolland, and Owen and Donna Bahler of Ellington, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Lois Ann Bahler, and her brother-in-law Arthur Graf. Glenna was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, which she attended her entire life. Relatives and friends may gather for calling hours on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Foundation, c/o Palliative Care Services, 95 Woodland Street, Hartford CT 06105, where Glenna received wonderful care. A special thanks to all the nurses and doctors for their love and support. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019