Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
34 Middle Butcher Road
Ellington, CT
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apostolic Christian Church
34 Middle Butcher Road
Ellington, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Apostolic Christian Church
34 Middle Butcher Road
Ellington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna Moser


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna Moser Obituary
Glenna (Bahler) Moser, 83, of Ellington, beloved wife of 60 years to Benedict "Ben" R. Moser, died peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. Glenna was born on May 30, 1936, daughter of the late Gottfred and Rose Olga (Marti) Bahler. Glenna grew up and lived in Ellington all of her life. She loved her Lord and her family. In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, Judith Carlson and her husband Walter, Stephen Moser and his wife Janis, Jonathan Moser and his wife Angela, all of Ellington, and Samuel Moser and his wife Tyrene of Silverton, Oregon. She loved her children dearly and treated their spouses as her own. She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and each of them brought a smile to her face. She also leaves her sisters, Audrey Graf of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Kay Luginbuhl and her husband Ron of Ellington; two brothers, Kenneth and Aline Bahler of Tolland, and Owen and Donna Bahler of Ellington, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Lois Ann Bahler, and her brother-in-law Arthur Graf. Glenna was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, which she attended her entire life. Relatives and friends may gather for calling hours on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington. A funeral service will be held at the church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Foundation, c/o Palliative Care Services, 95 Woodland Street, Hartford CT 06105, where Glenna received wonderful care. A special thanks to all the nurses and doctors for their love and support. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now