|
|
Glenna S. Decker, 96, of Newington passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her son's residence in Wethersfield. Born in Hartford to the late Jewell (Branigan) Dolan and Clifton Strong, she was the beloved wife for 67 years of the late John B. Decker. A graduate of her cherished Mt. St. Joseph Academy, she was employed for 17 years as an office manager for Powers Regulator Co., Newington. As a lifelong resident of Newington, she was an active member of the Newington Garden Club (former President), St. Mary's Mr. and Mrs. Club, the PTA, Newington Theater Group, and Newington Historical Society. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Catechism teacher. She enjoyed vacationing at their home on Cape Cod in New Seabury, MA. Glenna was an amazing woman with a love of her family and her many dear friends. She had a constant thirst for knowledge and pursued various interests including history, reading, crossword puzzles, trivia games, card games, and gardening at the home of her dreams on Main Street in Newington. Her love of entertaining was especially reflected in her 25 years of Christmas open house breakfasts. She leaves behind her three sons, Glenn Decker and wife Laura, Mark Decker and his wife Laurel and Michael Decker and his wife Kathleen. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Kevin Decker, Judy Decker, Matthew Decker and Kelly Parisi along with eight great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her beloved sister, Patricia (Strempfer) Manassa, and was extremely close to all of Pat's family. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date to be determined. She will be laid to rest in Bourne, MA National Cemetery with her late husband. Donations in Glenna's memory may be made to Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield, CT or the . Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting the family. To share a memory with Glenna's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2020