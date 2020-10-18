Glenna (Kennedy) Uram, of West Hartford, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. While she always referred to herself as age 29 1/2, even as her daughters grew older, she was born April 17, 1938 in St. Francis, Maine to the late James and Jennie (Taggette) Kennedy. Glenna was married for 28 years to Michael G. Uram until his death in February 1994. They raised their family of four daughters in the Tariffville section of Simsbury, where Glenna resided for over 40 years prior to moving to West Hartford. Glenna worked until retirement as the Assistant Tax Collector for the Town of Simsbury where many friendships bloomed over the years with colleagues and residents. Glenna, happily known as 'Gigi' after welcoming her grandchildren, lived life filled with grace and love for family and dear friends. She treasured spending time with or enjoying long distance phone conversations with family, friends, and neighbors. Glenna was a patient listener and often would provide wise and candid advice for any situation. She was always up for a good time or adventure, which inevitably ended up including much laughter. Her favorite moments included enjoying rays of sunshine at the beach, especially her annual trips to Aruba, taking advantage of any opportunity to travel, shopping at her favorite store Nordstrom's, and meeting up with friends or family for lunch and conversation. Glenna and Mike hosted some epic gatherings on Hayes Road, Christmas eve most notably, which always included family, friends, and anyone they bumped into that mentioned being alone for the holiday. After the loss of her husband, she continued the tradition of filling her home with special gatherings and ensuring her dining room table was always filled with guests. Glenna was always quietly giving far more than receiving which brought her great joy. Supporting her community was also important to Glenna, doing so as a member of the St. Bernard's Parish, St. Bernard's Ladies Guild and Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in her younger years then as a volunteer at McLean Home in Simsbury and FAVARH in Canton during her retirement. Glenna is survived by four daughters, Michele Uram of West Chester, PA, Jennifer Riker and husband George of West Hartford, CT, Elizabeth Uram of Nashville, TN, Kathleen McCracken and husband Keith of Lakewood Ranch, FL; her beloved grandchildren Collin and Will McCracken, Max and Kate Riker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom Gigi loved and enjoyed spending time with as well as a host of neighbors, friends and her children's friends whom she thought of as part of the extended family. Besides her husband Mike, Glenna was predeceased by sisters Mary Fern Peacock, Viola Camire, Freda and Hilda Kennedy, niece Donna Peacock Flaherty, as well as the recent loss of her brother, Galen Kennedy. Due to the limitations with COVID, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with burial at St Bernard's Cemetery in Tariffville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company, 871 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070 or to the Simsbury Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 301, Simsbury, CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Gigi's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.