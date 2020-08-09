1/
Gloria A. Alfieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria A. Alfieri, of Kensington, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Camillo and Anna Alfieri. Gloria was formerly employed as a teacher and media specialist in the New Britain and Berlin School systems. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and for her kindness and generosity to so many. Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Robert Polvani of Montgomery Village, MD, Donald Polvani and his wife Kathleen of Arnold, MD, Camille Prestash of Columbia, SC, and Christine Archer and her husband Kenneth of Middletown, CT. She was predeceased by a nephew, Louis Masciullo. Also surviving is Louis Masciullo's wife, Susan Masciullo of Waterbury, CT A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Gloria with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved