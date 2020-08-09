Gloria A. Alfieri, of Kensington, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Camillo and Anna Alfieri. Gloria was formerly employed as a teacher and media specialist in the New Britain and Berlin School systems. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and for her kindness and generosity to so many. Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Robert Polvani of Montgomery Village, MD, Donald Polvani and his wife Kathleen of Arnold, MD, Camille Prestash of Columbia, SC, and Christine Archer and her husband Kenneth of Middletown, CT. She was predeceased by a nephew, Louis Masciullo. Also surviving is Louis Masciullo's wife, Susan Masciullo of Waterbury, CT A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Gloria with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com