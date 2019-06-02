Gloria C. Sireci, 87, passed away peacefully, in her home in Louisville, KY, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Gloria was born in Queens, New York on June 6, 1931, daughter of the late John L. & Rose M. (Chiachiere) Caesar. Gloria excelled in Math and Chemistry in school, prior to becoming a homemaker and new bride in 1953. Gloria and her husband Tony raised and educated three boys. She was an avid card player (bridge, cribbage, rummy), and was especially adept at Duplicate Bridge, enjoying many a good game at the Hartford Bridge Club. Some say Gloria could count cards at the bridge table, knowing opponents' remaining cards halfway through the hand. She obtained both Life Master and Silver Life Master Bridge designations with the ACBL. She and Tony enjoyed life, having had 53 years together, 20 of them together in retirement, living in several locations and states throughout their marriage. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Anthony R. Sireci, and her brothers, John J. Caesar and Frank V. Caesar. She is survived by her sons, Joseph (& Joan) Sireci of Shepherdsville, KY, John (& Sharon) Sireci of Forest, VA, Gregg (& Sheri) Sireci of South Windsor, CT; her grandchildren, Jennifer Vidas and husband John, Lori Kelsey and husband Michael, Isaac Sireci, Luke Sireci, Samuel Sireci, Carolyn Sireci (& Conor Gay), Michael Sireci, and great-granddaughter Michaela Kelsey. A Memorial Mass for Gloria will be at 10 am, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, Louisville, KY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, at the St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries in Farmingdale, NY. The family would like to thank the team of staff and medical personnel at Sunrise of Louisville, who did an amazing job of giving Gloria a quality of life in the past year. Toward that end, memorial donations can be made on behalf of Gloria and the Sunrise Team to the via this direct link: https://tinyurl.com/y5uomrfe You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at http://www.archlheadywestport.com/





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary