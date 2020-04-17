|
Gloria E. Rivera, 92, of Windsor, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Barcelonata, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Adrian Figueroa-Cordero and Mariana Cedres-Rivera she came to the United States in 1957 and began working on tobacco farms in the Connecticut River Valley. Through hard work and determination, she became a Social Worker for the State of Connecticut and had been one of the State's first interpreters. She retired in the early 1990s. One of her greatest joys was actively watching the Boston Red Sox baseball games. Gloria leaves three daughters Raquel Welch and her husband Mark of Windsor, Lucy Lallier and Ana Rodney both of Springfield, MA; two sons Ramon Nunez of Wayne, PA and Hugo Nunez of Hartford; grandchildren Ramon III, Nathan, Justin, and Brandon Nunez, Christine Espinoza, Kristen Nunez-Harris, Kelli and Mark Welch IV, David Rodney, Nathan Leggett, and Tiana Nunez; many greatgrandchildren; two brothers Jesus Figueroa and Juan Figueroa; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by four sisters Dolores, Ramona, Margot, and Gregoria Figueroa and two brothers Luis and Angel Figueroa. Her services will be private for the family. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020