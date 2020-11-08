Gloria Ellen Litwinas, 87, of Wethersfield, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Plauga) Litwinas, who immigrated to the United States from Lithuania. She was the 6th of 7 children. Gloria had a happy, loving and indomitable spirit that endeared her to her family, her housemates and staff at her Eastern Dr. group home, and to her friends and staff of the Life Enrichment Program at HARC in Hartford. She was tenacious, witty, spirited and had a genuine love of life. Gloria attended Holy Trinity School, received her Sacraments and attended Mass at Holy Trinity Church, was a member of The Blessed Mother Sodality, and was an enthusiastic participant in Special Olympics
, earning her First Place Ribbons in Track & Field and Bowling. Gloria lived life to its fullest. She loved her visits and holidays with family in Hartford, Oakville, Waterbury and Maryland. Her favorite activities were going to Hammonasset and Clinton Beaches, John Jeske summer concerts at Goodwin and Elizabeth Parks, biking, walking to HARC, bowling, horseback riding and camping at Harkness Memorial Summer Camp, watching UCONN Women's Basketball, and bowling. She had a talent for art and auctioned many of her works to raise money for the HARC & LEP Programs. At home, her hands were always busy doing puzzles, coloring and latch hook creations. Gloria enjoyed her work at Cigna and Avery Heights and her volunteer work through HARC & LEP. She had a special love of animals, especially dogs, horses, farm animals and her cat Tiger. She enjoyed her trips to the Storrs UCONN Agricultural farms with a stop at the Dairy Bar for ice cream. She also loved her trips to Disney World and Lake George with her group home. Gloria is survived by her sister Anne Vaichus of Oakville, 22 nephews and nieces, 43 great nephews and nieces, and many great great nephews and nieces. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Joseph and Charles Litwinas and her sisters Florence Morkus, Mary Frances Litwinas and Elizabeth Flamio. Gloria earned the nickname "Glo Glo" from her housemates for the way her infectious laugh and her heart of gold lit up the world around her. We will miss her bright glow but we know she's making Heaven even brighter! A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Holy Trinity Church, Hartford. Burial at St. Catherine's Cemetery will also be private. In honor of Gloria, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capital Ave., Hartford, CT. 06106 or to HARC, Inc. 900 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT. 06105. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com