Gloria (Sigal) Galin, 91 of West Hartford and Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Gloria was the daughter of the late Lena and Harry Sigal and the loving wife of the late Alfred Galin. Gloria was born in Harford on May 9,1929 and graduated with honors from Weaver High School in 1947. She turned down a full college scholarship to marry Al and start a family. They remained married and best friends for 70 years until his death in 2017. Gloria worked at various jobs, but her favorite was caring for her family. She made the best holiday dinner parties especially on Hanukkah when she would wrap 8 presents for each grandchild and would "kvel" watching them open them up. Gloria enjoyed mahjong, canasta, reading, working for charitable organizations and traveling with her many friends. She and Al loved their 30-year retirement in Florida, but then the time was right to return to West Hartford to spend special time with their beloved children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, the Loves of their lives. Gloria touched the lives of so many who felt her warm, caring and welcoming nature. Gloria is survived by her children Gerri (Larry) Wile, Marty (Donna) Galin and Dorie Bobrow, her grandchildren Brian ( Nina) Decker, Kenny (Wendy) Decker, Kimberly (Jason) DiBella, Mindy (Jeremy) Jason, David (Allison) Galin, Kevin (Kristin) Galin, Melissa (Jonah) Simon and Aaron (Nick) Wile, and her great grandchildren Isaiah, Zoe, Desmond, Ben, Jack, Nate, Avery, Luke, Kayla and Malcolm, her sister in law Gert Galin, and many nieces and nephews. Besides Al, she was predeceased by her brothers Morris and Julius Sigal and her son in law Randy Bobrow. Gloria's family would like to give special thanks to Rina and the staff of Brookdale Chatfield for their loving care. Donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of America or to the charity of your choice. A private graveside funeral will be held on Tuesday. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary Hartford For further information, or to sign the guest book for Gloria Galin, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm? ?
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 29, 2020.