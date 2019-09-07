Hartford Courant Obituaries
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook Street
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of Christ
689 Hopmeadow St
Simsbury, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Granby Cemetery
Granby, CT
View Map
Gloria Helen Wilbanks Obituary
Gloria Helen (Coss) Wilbanks, 88, of McLean Village, Simsbury, CT, died on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Gloria was a resident of McLean since 1997, having resided in Granby, CT, for 30 years prior to that time. She was born in Summit, NJ, the daughter of Ralph L. and Helen (Grimes) Coss, on October 3, 1930. She grew up in Basking Ridge, NJ, graduated from Bernards High School, Bernardsville, NJ, and 29 years later, graduated from Hartford Secretarial School's Access Course. She was retired from Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company, Hartford, CT, where she had been an Administrative Assistant to the Vice President and Corporate Actuary of the Corporate Actuarial Department. In earlier years, Gloria served as a Girl Scout leader while residing in Camillus, NY. She had been a member of the First Congregational Church of Granby for 39 years; had served for a time on the Board of Deacons, and sang in the Chancel Choir for 22 years. She had previously sung in the Presbyterian church choirs in New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, for a total of 18 years, and was a former member of the Farmington Valley Chorale. Gloria was a past member of Order of Eastern Star, Day Star Chapter #69 of Granby, and Hesper Chapter #71 of Simsbury, for a total of 27 years. She was a life member of the McLean Auxiliary, and had been an avid volunteer at McLean, since 1995. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann (Wilbanks) Amentastro and her husband, Dennis T. of Maryville, TN; and a grandson, Clayton David Reeves. She was predeceased by her son, Daniel C. Wilbanks in 1992. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 11 a.m., at the First Church of Christ, 689 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery, Granby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Simsbury Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 301, Simsbury CT 06070 or to the McLean Auxiliary, c/o McLean Development, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, CT 06070. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
