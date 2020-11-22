1/1
Gloria Henderson
1949 - 2020
Gloria Henderson, age 71 of Colchester, CT, loving wife of Bruce S. Henderson, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the William W. Backus Hospital surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Gloria was born August 19, 1949, in Hartford, CT, the beloved daughter of the late Ralph DeMeola & Rena (Chase) DeMeola. Gloria was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching various sports including her beloved Celtics, Major League Soccer, USA Men & Women's Soccer and enjoyed Bowling. Gloria will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of knowing her. Along with her parents, Gloria is predeceased by her sister, Rena Miano. In addition to Bruce, her husband of 42 years, Gloria is survived by her: son, Rick S. Henderson and daughter-in-law Deborah Cunha; son, Shawn Henderson; her furry friend Snickers; sister Carolyn DeMeola and brother-in-law José Fonseca; nephew, Dean Parracino and his wife Lynn; nephew, Lenny Parracino; niece, Deborah Bruno and her husband Frank; Patty Tollis; great-nephews Zachary Parracino, Kaden Parracino, Peter Tollis; great-nieces, Sheileen Parracino, Kyla Parracino, Jessica Gresh and her husband Ryan; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish her memory. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. New Britain, CT. Share a special memory of Gloria at luddyandpetersonfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home & Crematory
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
