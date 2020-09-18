1/
Gloria J. Mann
Gloria, devoted wife of Charles Mann, mother of David, Darlene and Lisa Mann passed away quietly at home on September 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Aside from her children she leaves her beloved grandson Larry Tavenner, many nieces and nephews, especially Gloria Breton, along with many loving friends. Gloria retired from Hamilton Standard in 1990. Since her retirement she dedicated herself to family and friends, as well as caring for Charlie until his passing in 2011. She loved Bingo, shopping, Olive Garden, and mostly having her loved ones close to her. She was the best mom, grandma and friend anyone could ask for. A private family service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers please contribute to a worthwhile charity of your choice.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 18, 2020.
