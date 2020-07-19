1/1
Gloria J. Martin
1949 - 2020
Gloria Jane Martin passed unexpectedly on July 15th while at her summer home in Narragansett, RI. She was born in Uniontown, PA on April 12th, 1949 to her parents Jesse Hayden and Dorothy Smith. She was lovingly raised by Dorothy and Willis Smith in Smithfield, PA. She attended California University where she earned her Bachelor's degree before moving to CT where she spent 37 years pursuing a career in education at Bulkeley High School in Hartford. There she met her husband of 45 years, Graham Martin. Together they raised three children Meghan, Kevin and Robert. Jane also earned her Masters at the University of Saint Joseph's as part of her passion for education and advocacy for children. She was an exceptional teacher who challenged her students on all levels with genuine concern and love. Jane then continued her career as a professor at University of Saint Joseph's where she empowered the next generation of educators. She was also a devoted grandmother "Gigi" to Hayden and Winnie. Her children and grandchildren were her world. Jane's wit, compassion, generosity and selflessness was unrivaled and will never be forgotten. Jane will also be lovingly remembered by her sister Sharon Bealko, husband Rob and their children Stacey and Rob; also her brother Mark Smith, wife Janet, and their children Cody, Nathan, and Christopher. Jane's husband and children invite family, friends and colleagues to an outdoor celebration of Jane's life on Sunday, July 26th at Present Company located at 2 Tunxis Road, Tariffville, CT 06081. The celebration ceremony will begin at 12 PM.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Present Company
July 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Janes passing. Sending our thoughts and prayers to you. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Linda and Mike Griffin
Friend
