Gloria J. (Rodomista) Sarro, 96, of West Hartford, died peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Although she bravely fought many health challenges during her life, she was unable to survive the coronavirus. She was preceded in death and is reunited in the embrace of her devoted husband, Frank Sarro. She was our treasured mother and grandmother and valued friend. Gloria was born in Far Rockaway, NY, and was always proud of her NYC roots. She graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1943 and remembered the school song well into her later years - which she gladly sang for us when we least wanted to hear it. After high school, Gloria worked as an executive secretary at RKO Radio Pictures in Rockefeller Center - during the days of Howard Hughes. She rubbed elbows with famous studio stars of that era. Many told Gloria she looked like a movie star and should consider acting. But fate took a hand and Gloria fell in love with a young, handsome golf pro who married her in 1950 and took her to the county side of Connecticut. Adjusting to country life was a struggle for her. Learning to drive a car was a harrowing experience - according to her husband who often recounted her misadventures behind the wheel to their children. In her naiveté, she wore high heels and white gloves on the golf course and was never seen without a full face of make-up and perfect hair. In later years, Gloria worked at Lord & Taylor in West Hartford, where she certainly spent more than she earned. Rarely a day went by when the quintessential white shopping bag adorned with the red rose did not accompany her home after work. Gloria chauffeured her three grandsons around town to music lessons, orthodontist appointments, playdates and McDonald's. She drove 25 mph at all times with the boys in the backseat of her '89 Cadillac yelling "faster, Grandma, faster!" Now Gloria is reunited with her mother, Clara, and her four older brothers, Joe, Vic, Rod and Vin - who took special care of their baby sister as their father passed away at a very young age. Gloria was recently predeceased by her best pal, Frances DeLucco, with whom she spent countless hours on the phone - certainly they are busy catching up. She leaves her daughter, Dawn Sarro of West Hartford; three grandchildren, Frank, Andrew and Anthony Rodriguez of West Hartford, her son, Stephen Sarro and his wife Ella of Enfield. There are no calling hours. Funeral services were held privately. In honor of Gloria's memory, think of her the next time you hear Sinatra, raise a glass in her honor, and be kind to one another, as she would wish. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com