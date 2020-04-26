|
|
Gloria Jean Glenn Pajalich, 94, died from complications of Alzheimer's disease on April 19, 2020 at McLean Home in Simsbury, CT. Gloria was born to John Valton Glenn and Thelma Stevenson Glenn on August 26, 1925 in Gallup, New Mexico. She spent her youth in Wellington, Kansas where her wholesome upbringing became the foundation of who she was. She was kind, gentle and giving to a fault. She attended the University of New Mexico where she met and married Walter Pajalich. Shortly after their wedding they moved to Lima, Peru where she became involved in the theater and worked for Braniff Airlines. Her three years in Peru were some of her happiest memories. She worked teaching modeling in Minnesota and San Francisco and worked as an interior decorator in Tucson, AZ. She was the epitome of elegance and grace and had impeccable taste. Gloria had a lovely soprano voice and sang often, even after Alzheimer's robbed her of her speech. She loved to dance and had wonderful rhythm. Gloria was committed to her children and grandchildren and they were her constant source of joy. She was predeceased by her former husband, Walter Pajalich and is survived by her son Philip and his daughter Adelle of Tucson, AZ and daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Gary Rogers, of Barkhamsted, CT and their two daughters Rachel Rose of Farmington, CT and Samantha Rouches (Christopher) of Boston, MA. Special thanks to the entire staff at the McLean Home for the exemplary care Gloria received over the last fifteen years of her life. Burial will be private. Please visit Gloria's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020