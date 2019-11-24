Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Full Gospel Foundation Building Ministries International
42 East Dudley Town Road
Bloomfield, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Full Gospel Foundation Building Ministries International
42 East Dudley Town Road
Bloomfield, CT
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT
Gloria Joyce Banks


1934 - 2019
Gloria Joyce Banks Obituary
Gloria Joyce (Green) Banks entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born and raised Hartford on May 12, 1934. She was a faithful member of Full Gospel Foundation Building Ministries Worship Center International. Gloria was predeceased by her husband Albert C. Banks Jr.; Sons Wendall and Leonard Banks; Stepson Gordon Bowen; two sisters and one brother. She leaves one sister Evangelist Liz Washington, daughter Debora Banks, sons Albert C. Banks III, Kavin D. Banks (Carmen); Mark A. Banks; and Steven M. Banks. Twenty-Four Grandchildren; Twenty-Eight Great-Grandchildren; Six Great-Great Grandchildren. A Host of nieces, cousins, nephews, sister-in-law Sara Burt Banks, God-daughters Wendy Taylor and Candance Cooper, God-son Daryl Cooper and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 7:00pm with calling hour 6:00pm at Full Gospel Foundation Building Ministries International, 42 East Dudley Town Road, Bloomfield, CT. 06002 Charity Contribution may be made to the church. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery, Hartford, CT. November 27, 2019 at 10:00am All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd., South Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
