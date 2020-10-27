1/
Gloria LaMonica Saraceno
Gloria LaMonica Saraceno, 94, of Avon, died peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Avon Health Center. She was born on July 21, 1926 daughter of the late Samuel and Mary (Gangi) LaMonica and was a lifelong resident of Avon. Prior to retiring, Gloria was a Material Handler at the Hartford Tool and Die Company in Bloomfield. She is survived by her son Salvatore F. Saraceno of Unionville; her sister in law Caroline B. LaMonica, two nephews, Luigi S. and Sebastian Saraceno and several other nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Frank, William, Leonard, and Sebastian LaMonica and her sisters; Lucy Rose, Parma Balude, Helen Gershman, and very recently Gladys Saraceno. Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
