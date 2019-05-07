Gloria (DaDalt) LePore, 89, of Stafford Springs, CT, widow of Humbert "Bert" LePore, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs, CT. She was born in Stafford Springs, CT, daughter of the late Domenico and Louise (Talamini) DaDalt, and was a member of Stafford High School's Class of 1947. As the wife of an active member of the U.S. Air Force, Gloria moved often, living in Maryland, Florida, Utah and Japan while raising four young boys before returning to Stafford Springs in 1968. Gloria worked as a kindergarten aide at the Borough Elementary School from 1968 to 1973, and as an office clerk at American Felt and Filter from 1973 until the early 1980s. But the job she enjoyed the most was being a cashier at the Big Y supermarket in Stafford, CT, where she worked from the early 1990s until 2004. She enjoyed socializing with the customers at the Big Y and loved spending time with her family at Sunday dinners. Gloria was a parishioner of St. Edward Church and a member of the Stafford Senior Center. Gloria is survived by her four sons, James LePore of Stafford Springs, CT, Donald LePore and his wife Maribeth Stearns of Ashford, CT, Timothy LePore and his wife Dianne of South Windsor, CT, and Jerome LePore of South Windsor, CT; four grandchildren, Anthony, Emma, Max and Julie; a sister-in-law, Edith DaDalt of Stafford Springs, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Silvio DaDalt; and three sisters, Mary Pokorny, Olga Piccoli and Dora Mandak. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with a procession forming by 11:00 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 P.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Calling hours are on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Evergreen Health Care Center for all of their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 6 Benton St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019