Gloria M. (DeGostin) Bottaro, 95, of Windsor, formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Bottaro died peacefully with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Kimberly Hall in Windsor. Gloria was born on April 24, 1925 in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Musselli) DeGostin. She grew up in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School in 1942. She was married for 76 years to the love of her life, Joseph Bottaro on November 13, 1943, and they lived in East Hartford for many years, before moving to South Windsor. Gloria worked at the Aetna Life Insurance Company for over 10 years. She was a kind, caring, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She was a member of the Manchester Emblem Club #251, Past President of the East Hartford Emblem Club #341 and Past President of the CT State Association of Emblem Clubs. Gloria also was a co-chair for the Supreme Emblem Club of the United States National Convention in Nashville, TN in 1992. She enjoyed her family and will be remembered for always making family holidays special and never forgetting a family members birthday. She will be dearly missed. She leaves her children, Ronald Bottaro and his wife Susan of Port Orange, FL, Rosemary Helveston and her husband William of East Haddam, and Barbara Rice and her husband Brian of East Windsor; her daughter-in-law, Carlene Bottaro of Mansfield; her grandchildren, Dawn Menditto and her husband Darrin of Brooklyn, Corie Gorman and her husband Jim of Columbia, Tami Harakaly of Mansfield, Blake Helveston and his wife Heidi of Andover, MA, and Liz Helveston of East Hampton; and 9 great-grandchildren, She was predeceased by her son, Joseph A. Bottaro Jr. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19. 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
