Gloria M. Ricketts, 86, of Hartford, CT, departed this life to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. Ms. Ricketts was born in Tucker, Montego Bay, Jamaica, West Indies on August 2, 1933 to the late William Ricketts and the late Julia Williams Ricketts. A Private Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM; followed by a 11:00AM Live Streamed Celebration of her Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, with Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Ricketts family, view the full obituary and Live Streamed Service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.