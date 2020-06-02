Gloria M. Ricketts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Ricketts, 86, of Hartford, CT, departed this life to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. Ms. Ricketts was born in Tucker, Montego Bay, Jamaica, West Indies on August 2, 1933 to the late William Ricketts and the late Julia Williams Ricketts. A Private Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9:00AM-10:00AM; followed by a 11:00AM Live Streamed Celebration of her Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, with Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Ricketts family, view the full obituary and Live Streamed Service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved