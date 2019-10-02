Hartford Courant Obituaries
Gloria Manente Obituary
Gloria Dutram Manente, 69, of East Granby, wife of the late Thomas C. Manente, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late George E. Dutram and Jeanne (Trudeau) Dutram of East Granby, she lived in East Hartford for many years moving back to East Granby 19 years ago. She was raised in East Granby, graduated from East Granby High School, and had trained to be a professional hairdresser. She retired after a long career with the Hartford Insurance Company as a claim's analyst. She loved animals especially her two Miniature Schnauzers Karli and Fiona and enjoyed her multiple shopping expeditions with her good friend, Sue Lang. She had a passion for classic cars especially her 2004 Unique Mustang Cobra, which will carry her urn to her place of rest. Besides her mother, she leaves her brother Donald E. Dutram and his wife Barbara of East Granby; her stepdaughter Marlene Stapin and her husband Scott of Rochester, NH; step granddaughter Jenna Stapin; and cousins Patty Ann Maney, Elaine Bissonnette, Diane Cram, and Paul Dutram. Her family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at the Church. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the or the CT Humane Society. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
