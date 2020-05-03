Gloria Maude Thomas, 80, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her home in Hartford. Born in Ewarton Pollyground, St. Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies on June 3, 1939, daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Henderson, she had lived in Jamaica before migrating to the United States to be closer to her family in 1995. Gloria worked as a private duty caregiver until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening around her home, watching Family Worship Center with Jimmy Swaggart on TV, and spending time with her family. She loved babysitting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always very kind and loving. Gloria was on time everywhere she went and was always kind and courteous. Most of all, she will be remembered as a private, quiet woman whose life was focused on her faith and her family. She was a member of Trinity Community Church of God in Hartford since she moved to the United States. She leaves a son, Cervill Thomas and his wife Norma of Hartford; five daughters, Verona Thomas-Johnson of Hartford, Evett Thomas of Hartford, Novlette Thomas of Windsor, Paulette Thomas of Hartford, and Sonia Campbell and her husband Junior of Brooklyn, NY; three stepchildren, Lisa, Jason, and Hughan Thomas all of Jamaica; two sisters, Ruth Jones of England and Olive Henderson of Jamaica; 16 grandchildren, Shanieka Brewster and her husband Kirk of Bronx, NY, Shaquanna Thomas of Georgia, Staceann Brown of Georgia, Damion Lewin of Hartford, Anjelica Lewin of Bristol, Tristan McKenzie of North Carolina, Kurtis Cozier of East Hartford, Felicia Griffiths of Hartford, Priscilla English of Hartford, Anniqua Chandler of Florida, Maurice Gordon of Windsor, Payton Thomas of Hartford, Fabion Haynes of Hartford, and Melissa, Jessica, and Vanessa Cooper all of Brooklyn, NY; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Services will be private. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Community Church of God, 609 Franklin Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114. For online condolences and to view the service after May 9, 2020, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.