Gloria May Richards, 92, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Charlestown, St. Mary, Jamaica, West Indies on July 25, 1928, daughter of the late Audley and Florence (Anderson) Richards, she was raised in Jamaica and immigrated to Canada in 1961 and then to the United States in the 1970's. After living in New York for several years, she moved to Connecticut and worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant until her retirement in 1992. Gloria loved to paint, listen to Gospel music, and watch old movies. Gloria was a devout Catholic throughout her life and was a communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral in Harford. Most of all, Gloria will be remembered for her warm and pleasant disposition and for her constant willingness to help. She was sought after for her advice and encouragement and always maintained very high expectations for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Marcia Golding of Scotch Plains, NJ and A. Geraldine Richards of West Hartford; a sister, Ivy Henry of Charlestown, Jamaica; seven grandchildren, Heather Henry of New Britain, Nadine Henry and her husband Delvan Salmon of New Britain, Leon Golding of Scotch Plains, NJ, Holly Golding of Hartford, Christopher Golding of Flowermond, TX, and David Hendricks of Hempstead, FL, and Babette Golding of Richmond, VA; eight great-grandchildren, Britnee Watkins, Jelan Lennon, Jonathan Henry, Shawn Golding, Jhamani Wyant, Jhamar Wyant, Noah Hendricks, and Marika Golding; a great-great-granddaughter, Teaghan May Cole; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Doris Henry; four brothers, Clarence, Roy, and Fitzgerald Richards, and Adolph Brown; and two sisters, Iris Leveridge and Carmen Bailey. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, September 5, 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Saturday, September 5, at 2 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.