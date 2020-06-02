Gloria Meriel Cheyney (nee Packe), a long-time resident of Bloomfield, CT passed away quietly in her sleep on May 27th. She was born on July 2nd, 1932 in Little Brick Hill, Buckinghampshire, England. She was the daughter of Major Edward Alexander Packe, M.B.E., D.F.C. and Claudia Lillian Packe (Nee Barclay). As a child growing up in England during World War II, she and her mother were forced to relocate out of fear of German invasion while her father proudly served in his second World War. In 1942, the family settled in the small town of Felpham in Sussex England. Gloria received her Oxford School certificate in 1948 and the following year pursued an interest in theater by attending Madame Florence Moore's Theatre Studio in Hove. After that, Gloria appeared on stage professionally with several English repertory theatres for the next few years. After the war, Gloria and her mother often traveled to exciting destinations from Bazaars in Morocco to art galleries in Florence, Italy. During the summer of 1950, a railroad strike created a chance meeting with an American on a train near the Italian/Swiss frontier. As an avid writer whose grandmother (Florence Barclay) was an international authoress, she eagerly exchanged addresses with this American and wrote for over 12 years. Little did she imagine that her pen-pal would become the love of her life and would lead her to a new adventure in the United States. This adventure would include a marriage of forty years and four boys who were only five years apart. When asked about these early years, she would always smile and remark that it was the next adventure in her life that she relished with every fiber of her being. Gloria emigrated to the U.S. In 1963 with her new husband, Ralph. They settled in Meriden, Connecticut, before moving to Hartford in late 1964, when Ralph opened the first halfway house in the state of Connecticut. They moved to Bloomfield in January 1970, where they both resided for the rest of their lives. Gloria never lost her love for the theater. The family attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Hartford and in 1971, she co-founded the Trinity Church (K)Naves, an amateur drama group. For the next thirty years, she acted in and directed numerous plays, ranging in style and scope from William Shakespeare to Neil Simon. Gloria was a devout Christian who fought against racial and social injustice, which might explain why she and her husband were so ideally suited. In typical Gloria fashion, if there was something not right, she would often say, "This simply will not do" and then figure out a plan to bring about change. Inviting the Governor of CT to attend a (K)Naves' performance of the dramatization of James Weldon Johnson's God's Trombones as a tribute to Dr. King's legacy was her less than subtle way to advocate for commemorating Dr. King's birthday as a state holiday. After raising her four boys, Gloria wanted a new adventure and worked as a substitute teacher for the Bloomfield school system in the 1980s, where her kids became students in her class, which always made for interesting dinner conversations. Being a reader during church services and enjoying public speaking, she lent her charming English accent as a receptionist for the Connecticut Education Association, where she made many friends and finally retired after many years of service. Gloria believed it was her job to not just be the voice of CEA, but as having first hand experience with classrooms, she knew how difficult it could be for teachers and strove to help them whenever possible. Friends would describe her as sweet, but a force of nature. Having raised four boys, she could make a mountain of pancakes in minutes, set up a campsite in an instant and whip up a beef stew that could feed an army. She was a gifted story-teller, creative problem-solver, director, actor and embraced every person who came across her path. She credited her adventurous spirit to her father, who flew the early planes of World War I and she took that spirit with her throughout her life and beyond. Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Cheyney, her son, Roland Douglas Cheyney, her brother, Antony Packe and her sister, Celia Dibblee (nee Packe). She is survived by her sons, Alexander Ralph Cheyney of Rocky Hill, Alan Waldron Cheyney of Bloomfield and Gavin Edward Cheyney of Enfield, Alex's wife, Melissa Vines Cheyney and Gavin's partner, Lisa Koester, and her daughter-in-law Karen Cheyney (nee Krupp). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Celia Elizabeth Cheyney, Cameron Alexander Vines Cheyney, Ryan Edward Cheyney, Hannah L. Cheyney, Emma Nicole Cheyney, and Fiona Gloria Cheyney. There are so many people on both sides of the Atlantic that have meant so much to Gloria that it would be difficult to list and have supported her especially towards the end. Penny Morrish, her best -friend of nearly eighty years from England, Karen Brunell, her beloved niece, Robin Dibblee, her English nephew who walked her down the aisle, Charlie Diamond, a dear friend of over five decades and all her close friends and fellow actors of Trinity Episcopal Church (K)Naves who used theater as a platform to inspire, educate, entertain and bring new adventures to the many lives she touched. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and concerns, there is no funeral or memorial service scheduled at this time. A service of remembrance will be held when it is appropriate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Solutions Inc. or Trinity Episcopal Church, Hartford CT.



