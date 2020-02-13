|
|
Gloria Monica Hamilton, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, with her family at her side. Gloria was born on November 26, 1929 in Kingston, Jamaica to the late William Knibb Anderson and Adina King. Gloria had a zest for life and she loved to laugh. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children, Raymond, Sonia, Pauline and Marlene Hamilton; grandchildren, Angeline Hamilton-Williams, Chavon Hamilton-Burgess, Ashley Trusty, Matthew Hamilton and Whitney Stewart; great grandchildren, Christopher and Chase Williams, Tayler, Carter and Hunter Stewart, McKenzie Hamilton, Hailey and Reagan Burgess and countless nieces, nephews and friends as well as adopted sons and daughters. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son Daniel Hamilton; sisters, Jane Frasier, Myrtle Frances, Mildred King and Minnie McLean; and one brother, Richard Walker. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00AM–9:45AM at Liberty Christian Church, 23 Vine Street, Hartford, CT followed by a celebration of life beginning at 9:45AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020