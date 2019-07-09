Gloria Rutty Berner ascended the stairway to heaven to rejoin her beloved parents on June 29, 2019 after a yearlong courageous battle against glioblastoma. Gloria Jean Rutty was born September 27, 1960 in New London, CT to April Swain and Reginald "Butch" Rutty. She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents and aunt - Florence (Sis) Schneider. She leaves behind a beloved son, Benedict Berner of Killingworth, a brother Butch Rutty (Anita) of Old Saybrook, two aunts - Bobby Shaw of Clinton and Frances Swain of Holyoke, MA: four uncles - Elmer Rutty (Carolyn) of Old Lyme, Rob Rutty (Kim) of Maine, Phil (Deb) and Gary (Tammie) Rutty of Old Saybrook. She will be greatly missed by her nephews, cousins, and friends -especially by her beloved dogs - Lucy and Tyson. Gloria was a 1978 graduate of Old Saybrook Senior High School. During high school and shortly thereafter she worked at Stop & Shop in the Old Saybrook and Madison locations before moving on to work for Paula at the Country Cloverleaf, and then at Norelco. For many years Gloria was indispensable to Paula at the Cloverleaf. For the past 22 years, Gloria worked at Greenwald Industries in Chester as a Production Control Coordinator. The daughter of a commercial fisherman, she mastered the art of boning shad. In her spare time, Gloria was an avid gamer specializing in World of Warcraft where her username was Gated Glory. She was a valued member of the Revelry Guild for over 10 years. According to a fellow gamer, "She played a mean CSGO, and the only person I think of when it comes to the number or WoW Alts." She also was known to enjoy the slot machines and momentum rewards at Mohegan Sun. To honor Gloria, live every day as if it is your last. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, in Centerbrook. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Indian River Cemetery, Cemetery Road, in Clinton. To share a memory of Gloria, or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 9, 2019