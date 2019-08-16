Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Tysko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Tysko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Tysko Obituary
Gloria Jeanne Tysko, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (August 14, 2019), surrounded by her loving family in the home where she was born and lived all her life. Born in New Britain the daughter of the late Ralph and Elsie (Stickels) Campbell, she graduated from New Britain High School in 1941, worked at Fafnir Bearing and New Britain Machine during WWll, and married her high school sweetheart, Edward Joseph Tysko of the United States Navy in 1946. Together, they raised 5 children of which a lifetime of memories were born. She was an active member of the Parent Teacher's Association of Lincoln School and a Brownie Troop Leader through her children's elementary years. Gloria went on to graduate as a licensed nurse caring for the disabled at the New Britain Hospital for Special Care and her beloved veterans at the Rocky Hill Veterans' Home and Hospital. She had a passion for animals, gardening, reading, writing and American history as she was a proud Daughter of the American Revolution. She touched many lives along her journey of life and will be remembered for her kindness and acceptance to whom all she knew and met. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Johnson of West Hartford; Denise O'Rourke and husband Tom of Narragansett, RI.; Debra Tysko of Westbrook; Deidre Tyrrell and husband George of New Britain; a son, Edward Tysko Jr. of New Britian; 9 grandchildren; David, Jason and Jennifer Peltz, Sarah Entenza, Aimee Krieger, Kaitlin McEwen, Matthew, Devin and Todd O'Rourke; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Stanley Tysko of New Britain; and a dear friend, Jeanne Hendrikson of New York State. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Edward Tysko Sr. The family would like to thank Masonicare Home Health & Hospice for their care, compassion and support. Funeral services are private and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or Big Brothers Big Sisters Organizations, 30 Laurel Street, Suite 3, Hartford, CT 06106. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now