Gloria Wilkinson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Wilkinson (nee Gustafson), 94, died peacefully May 12, 2020. Gloria was born April 30, 1926. She is predeceased by her husband Donald, and lifelong friends Dorothy and Larry Carter. She is survived by her children ; Donald (Linda), Christine (Dennis) and Kevin (Sarah), her four grandchildren Miriam, Carl, Jared, Ryan, and her great grandchild Adeola. Gloria was married for 66 years to Donald Wilkinson, the love of her life. They spent their years together in West Hartford, Niantic, and Ormond Beach Fla. raising their family, working their careers, and enjoying so many special friendships. Gloria especially enjoyed her work with the West Hartford Public Schools in the counseling dept at Sedgewick Middle School and her work with children at risk, as well as her many volunteer jobs with historical and preservation societies both in Ct. and Fla. She will miss her great neighbors, and many friends from the W.H. Junior Women's Club, the Belles , and her book club ,also her dear old friend Anne, and her Fernwood lunch club friends. She will live forever in our memories. A memorial in celebration of her life will be forthcoming. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved