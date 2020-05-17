Gloria Wilkinson (nee Gustafson), 94, died peacefully May 12, 2020. Gloria was born April 30, 1926. She is predeceased by her husband Donald, and lifelong friends Dorothy and Larry Carter. She is survived by her children ; Donald (Linda), Christine (Dennis) and Kevin (Sarah), her four grandchildren Miriam, Carl, Jared, Ryan, and her great grandchild Adeola. Gloria was married for 66 years to Donald Wilkinson, the love of her life. They spent their years together in West Hartford, Niantic, and Ormond Beach Fla. raising their family, working their careers, and enjoying so many special friendships. Gloria especially enjoyed her work with the West Hartford Public Schools in the counseling dept at Sedgewick Middle School and her work with children at risk, as well as her many volunteer jobs with historical and preservation societies both in Ct. and Fla. She will miss her great neighbors, and many friends from the W.H. Junior Women's Club, the Belles , and her book club ,also her dear old friend Anne, and her Fernwood lunch club friends. She will live forever in our memories. A memorial in celebration of her life will be forthcoming. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.