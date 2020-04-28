|
|
Glory Costa, 70, beloved wife of Raymond Costa of Manchester passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Bedford, MA on September 13, 1949 daughter of the late Frederick E. Filkins, Sr. and Kilda M. (Burgo) Filkins. In addition to her husband Ray, Glory is survived by her children, Kevin Costa and his partner Tiffany Hoxie, Shara Smith and her husband Robert and Shona Costa and her partner Kajana Watts; her grandchildren Kevin Costa, Emma Costa, Kaylah Costa, Archie Belcher IV, Britin Watts, Brianna Smith, and Austin Smith; and her great-grandson Austin Smith, Jr. "AJ." She is also survived by her siblings, Ronald Burgo, Louise DeBurgo, Frederick Filkins Jr., Leopoldo Filkins, Lillian Filkins and Linda Wilde. She was predeceased by her siblings; Roy Filkins, John Filkins and Baldwin Filkins. Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be private and for condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020