|
|
Dr. Gopal Das, 75, succumbed to cancer on Sat Apr 11, 2020 at home in Simsbury with his wife of 45 years, Samhita, and children, Aparna and Ishani, by his side. He was born Aug 1944, in Jessore, Lohagara, E. Bengal to Kalidasi and Krishnadas Das. In 1950 under conflict created by Partition, his family of 18 fled to Kolkata, India as refugees. He matriculated from Presidency College, Bengal School of Engineering, and graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Materials Science with a Ph.D. Soft-spoken, joyful and adventurous, he offered the best of Bengali culture and masculinity. He nurtured people - particularly children - in all ways: in song, smiling hellos, camping trips, mischievous joking and handmade meals - his labra and cha - crowd favorites, whether for one or one hundred. Even as a student he understood the importance of community caretaking for immigrant families and started Bengali schools in Cleveland in the 1970s and continued cultural organizing everywhere he lived - the last 20 years with BAGH. His latest cultural accomplishment was taking singing exams at Parampara School of Music. Recognized as a leading materials scientist over a distinguished career that spanned 50 years, he worked at Max Planck Institute (Germany), Wright Patterson Air Force Base (OH) and Pratt & Whitney (FL later CT) - in collaborations with NASA and MTU. His oldest colleague-friends name him the world's best electron microscopist. In 1981 in order to bring light to the villages of India he left his nascent career in the States, and with his father-in-law, Dr. D. B. Das, established the first Super Semiconductor plant in Bishnupur, India to produce solar wafers (precursor to solar cell). They had to stabilize for power shortages and control for humidity to grow these crystals. For their unprecedented achievement, they were awarded India's highest technology award - the ELCINA Award in R&D - also nationally televised in 1984. Socio-economic barriers and corruption stifled any chance at receiving industry-scale orders. Note: This was a technology no other country had outside of the US. India had an opportunity at sustainable native industry and dropped it. He returned broken-hearted to the States in 1986 to begin working at NASA. Over 40 years he developed and advocated for Gamma Titanium Aluminide to be used in gas turbine engine and for his efforts received the prestigious R&D 100 Award (considered the Nobel Prize of Applied Research) in 2000. In 2005 he made the largest powder-based Gamma TiAl disc material - 28" diameter 5.5" thick - his greatest technological achievement. This material is in the rotor blades of the commercial Airbus gas turbine engine. With him goes even newer knowledge of TiAl, which, if he had proper support, would have proven a quantum jump in applied materials science. He was working on this till his death. Due to the pandemic, a Sraddha celebrating Gopal's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and donations in Gopal's memory may be made at this link https://thirdeyefell.com/gopal/ - where tributes and a list of his scientific contributions and publications may also be viewed. For those he leaves behind, he modeled that we access joy when we can be ourselves.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020