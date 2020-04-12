|
Dr. Gordon Ballantine Crouch DDS, 77, passed away on April 4, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 22, 1942. The son of Dr. George and Thelma Crouch, Gordon grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Shadyside Academy in 1960. Gordon attended the University of Pittsburgh (where his father, George, was an English professor) and was a member of the 1963 graduating class. Continuing at the University of Pittsburgh, he went on to receive his DMD from the School of Dental Medicine in 1967 and his Masters from the School of Orthodontics in 1971. Gordon met his wife, Nancy, in 1965 through family connections, and they married in 1967. Their marriage was a strong union in which they worked together in many ways that brought them much joy. Gordon proudly served in the United States Navy at the Naval Station in Great Lakes, Illinois, from 1967-1969. In 1971, Gordon and his young family moved to Simsbury, CT, where he began an orthodontic practice in the neighboring town of Avon. He was very grateful for his partner, Dr. Brian Zeiner, whose friendship he cherished throughout his career. Gordon's patients meant the world to him, and he so enjoyed going to work every day to be with them and to find different ways to make them smile. He retired in 2009. Gordon was an active member of the First Church of Christ in Simsbury. He served as president of the congregation and on many boards; he taught Christian education to the high school youth for several years; and, through the church, he volunteered in homeless shelters and soup kitchens. His most satisfying work in the church was as a confirmation leader for seven years. Gordon was also an active member of Civitan from 1971-1991. Several meaningful projects that he enjoyed working on with his wife, Nancy, include organizing dinners and retreats for the National Prayer Breakfast; mentoring homeless teenagers through Covenant to Care; and co-founding the Masooli Project, an initiative that built a health center in Uganda, Africa, that has been providing healthcare for 6,000 villagers for ten years. Gordon's hobbies included an avid interest in antique cars and model trains. He loved working on and driving his 1914 Model T Ford and his 1928 Buick Roadster with rumble seat. He also loved setting up his impressive collection of vintage Lionel model train sets at Christmas and in his last years was able to build his dream layout with the help of his good friend, Dick Meyer. In addition, he enjoyed golfing, caring for his yard, and vacationing in Florida. Gordon was a very loving and caring husband and father. There was nothing that Gordon would not do for the members of his family and for his friends, and making time for family and friends was always a priority for him. Gordon is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy; his son, Gordon, and his wife, Robin; his son, Douglas, and his wife, Molly; and his "adopted" son, James Spencer and his wife, Cindy. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jamison and Courtney; Amelia, Kyle, Morgan, and Byron; and Kyra Spencer. In addition, Gordon is survived by his in-laws, Jim and Martha Bradshaw, and Sandy Hartdegen; as well as nephews, Richard Bradshaw and Jay Bradshaw; and nieces, Anne Yancey, Lynn Morrell, and Belinda Wilhelm. Gordon was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dick Bradshaw. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masooli Project (masooliproject.org). The Masooli Project, Inc. P.O. Box 1001, Simsbury CT 06070. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Gordon's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020